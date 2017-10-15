Deaths in Dundalk, Sunday 15 October 2017

The death has occurred of Coleen Callaghan of Mullavalley, Louth Village, Louth

On 12th October 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in her 25th year, after a long illness bravely borne.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Donal and Maeve, her sister Kerrie, grandparents, Rosaleen Callaghan, Gerry and Rose Ryan, uncles Rory, Vincent, Declan, Liam, Conor, and Paudi, aunts Annmarie, Róisin and Clare, her loyal dog Ulan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Removal on Monday at 12.30pm to Glasnevin Crematorium arriving for Funeral Service at 2pm.

Family flowers only donation to the Irish Guide Dog association.

​May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Briege Quigley (née Crossan) of Saint Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kitty and sisters Kathleen Mackin and Elizabeth Boland.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Clare and Niamh and their father Noel, brothers Pat and Joseph, sons In-law Jaime and Stephen, sister In-law Margaret, brother In-law Pat, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence Sunday and Monday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Removal Tuesday morning at 10.30am walking to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for funeral Mass at 11am.

Funeral cortege will then proceed on foot to Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

​May She Rest In Peace