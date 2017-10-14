LOUTH WEATHER: 'Serious concerns' ahead of 'Ophelia' arrival
Ex-hurricane due on Monday
Local social media weather forecast service 'Louth Weather' has stated that it has 'serious concerns' about ex-hurricane Ophelia's expected arrival here on Monday.
In a Facebook update this morning, Louth Weather stated that there could be potential for "damaging winds".
"There has been a slight shift in some model runs that shows the storm track more east than previously and therefore closer to us.
"Whether it makes landfall in Ireland or stays out in The Atlantic is uncertain, but the potential for damaging winds is high. The main times for concern here in Louth (and surrounding counties) look like being between 4pm Monday and 3am Tuesday. The maximum wind speeds are currently expected around 10pm.
"I have serious concerns about this storm and I fear that people are not going to heed warnings should they arise.
"I've already done some calculations based on the best information currently available, and while these will no doubt change, those in coastal areas need to stay alert for flood warnings that may be issued by local authorities etc.
"It's also important to remember that trees are still in full leaf. This makes them much more likely to be damaged or even fall in windy conditions."
