PHOTO: Ridiculous car parking in Dundalk this afternoon

A Dundalk Democrat reader has sent us in a photo of a car parked on the pedestrian area at the roundabout at Millenium Road, close to St Joseph's Redemptorist, were St Gerard's Novena is currently taking place.

The person who sent in the photo had this to say:

"Just wondering if you could ask your readers why the following type of parking is acceptable - year after year - during novenas.

"This is so unfair to those in wheel chairs, pushing buggies, blind people and to every pedestrian.

"It appears to go unchallenged by the Gardai, and by other church goers."