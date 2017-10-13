Parts of North Louth could experience water supply disruption next week

Irish Water are reporting that due to essential maintenance set to take place in north Louth next Wednesday (October 18th), there may be supply disruptions to Ballynamoney, Whitestown, Annaville, Willville, The Boher National School and surrounding areas in Cooley.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU014662.