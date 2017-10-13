Gardai and Revenue seize cash in raids on houses in Dundalk

Yesterday, in an intelligence-led operation targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of tobacco products, Revenue officers, supported by An Garda Síochána, searched two houses in the Dundalk area under warrant.

In the course of the searches, Revenue’s detector dog Bill uncovered more than €24,500 in cash which is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity, and was seized in accordance with the proceeds of crime legislation.

At a sitting of Drogheda District Court, today, officers were granted a three month detention order to facilitate further investigation.

The Revenue asks that if you know someone is evading tax or involved in smuggling, report it. Contact Revenue's Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.