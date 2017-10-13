Man charged with assault on 10-week-old baby girl appears before Dundalk court

An 18-year-old man has appeared before Dundalk Circuit Court accused off assaulting a 10-week-old baby girl.



The alleged incident occurred in Ardee earlier this year.

The defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons faces charges of recklessly/intentionally causing serious harm to the infant at an address in Ardee on March 13.

The teenager was this morning remanded on continuing bail to the next sitting of Drogheda District Court in January.