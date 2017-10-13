Deaths in Dundalk - Friday October 13th, 2017

The death has occurred of Angela McEntegart (née Mc Guinness) of Carrickleagh, Knockbridge

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 12th October 2017. Angela, beloved wife of the late Brian and dear mother of David and John and granny of Ciara, Fiona, Brian, Leah and Daryl. Deeply regretted by her sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Olive, sister Rosaleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Anne Manning (née Murphy) of High Road, Togher

Peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Anne, beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Susan (Brady), Joseph, Lorraine and Robert. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sister Bridie (Torris), brother Liam, son-in-law Wayne, daughters-in-law Olive (née Agnew) and Caroline (née Flood), Lorraine's partner Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her 14 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Joe's residence, High Road, Togher from 2pm until 9pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Columcille's Church, Togher arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Port Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation. House private on Saturday morning.

