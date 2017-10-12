SPONSORED CONTENT
Win the chance to be a Dundalk FC mascot
3 Ireland Competition
Are you a big Dundalk FC Fan?
Your local 3 Store is running a competition;
For that special little someone in your life to walk out with the team as a mascot at Dundalk FC Vs Bohemians FC on the 20th October.
To win this mascot package all you have to do is pop in to your local 3 Store, Unit 26, Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk and upgrade your existing contract or take out a brand new one, between Wednesday October 11th and 18th.
The draw take place on Thursday 19th October, Live on Dundalk FM.
“C’mon The Town”
