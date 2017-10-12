€1m fund aims to boost North East visitor numbers

A €1 million fund has been ring-fenced by Fáilte Ireland to enhance visitor attractions in the North East.

Heritage and visitor attractions in the region are being invited to submit their ideas to improve sites under the scheme.

It is hoped Ireland’s Ancient East Grants Scheme for Storytelling and Interpretation will boost visitor numbers.

“If we are to develop brilliant visitor experiences, we need to enhance our existing attractions and bring their stories to life,” said Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly.

“We want to build on the great stories and heritage that we have in each county of Ireland’s Ancient East and support improved ways to bring local tales and legends alive for all our visitors and to really allow tourists to plug into what Ireland, its people and its past are all about.”

The scheme announced today (Thursday, October 12) is now seeking applications from eligible attractions to submit plans for boosting their storytelling capability.