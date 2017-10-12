Catholicism on the decline in Louth, CSO figures reveal

Although still the town's predominant religion, Catholic representation in Dundalk has fallen.



The religion accounted for 81.6% (105,186) of Louth’s population in the most recent CSO analysis, down from 106,845 in the previous count.



The average age of Catholics in the county was 37.3 years, compared with the overall average age of 36.4 years.



As with the State overall, the next largest group was those with no religion. In 2011, the 5,414 people with no religion comprised 4.4% of the county’s population. By 2016, this had increased to 9,747 people comprising 7.6% of the county’s population. Their average age was 33.1 years, making them

3.3 years younger on average than the county’s population overall.



The 2,079 Church of Ireland members in the county made up 1.6% of its total population. On average, Church of Ireland members in Louth were 1.8 years older (38.2 years) than the overall population in the county.



Muslims (1,825) and Orthodox (1,471) completed the top five.