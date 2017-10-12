Dundalk man accepts European Citizen's Prize

A LOUTH man has accepted the European Citizen's Prize in the European Parliament yesterday (Wednesday, October 11).

Foróige CEO Seán Campbell from Dundalk was presented with the 2017 award alongside Foróige National Chairperson Sandra McIntyre.

European Parliament Vice President Mairéad McGuinness has congratulated the Irish youth organisation on formally accepting the prestigious award.

“The European Citizen’s Prize recognises projects and initiatives that facilitate cross-border cooperation or promote mutual understanding and EU values, which Foróige does day in and day out in clubs around the country,” said MEP McGuinness.

"Since its establishment in 1952, Foróige has been working with Irish youth in a very positive way, building their confidence, encouraging them to develop skills and seek out opportunities for themselves.”

She added: “Importantly, they have a wonderful leadership programme which builds confidence and positive citizenship.

“It is a fantastic non-profit, voluntary organisation and I'm delighted that the EU has recognised the organisation's efforts by awarding them the 2017 Citizen's Prize.”