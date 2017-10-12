Dundalk Chamber 'Budget Breakfast' a sell out

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce held their annual 'Budget Breakfast' in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk on Wednesday and the event was a sell out with over 200 in attendance.



Sponsored by Paypal, the breakfast had attendees from financial, professional and the wider business community, who came out early to hear speaker Enda Jordan, Tax Director with Ernst & Young, unravel the complexities of this year’s budget.



Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber commented that “The Chamber welcomes the general features of the budget and in particular the fact that neither diesel nor alcohol saw changes to their tax. He also noted that the sugar tax will be coordinated with UK to ensure no smuggling of soft drinks. He welcomed the finance plan to support SME in light of Brexit. However he asked that this include retail and other businesses and not just exporters.



He noted that the Chamber’s call for Living City Initiative, general rates support and other proposals were NOT acted on.



Paddy took the opportunity to thank Rodd Bond and Pat McCormick for assisting him in our submission on National Development Plan. This has resulted in Dundalk being reinstated as a primary town for Investment and IDA support



President of Dundalk Chamber Michael Gaynor also asked all attendees to consider buying the new “Shop Local Gift Vouchers” if they are considering giving Christmas bonus or other one off payment. There is no better cost effective way of putting up to €500 in an employee’s hand, with no PAYE, USC or PRSI cost. The Chamber is meeting ALL administration costs and as a result a €100 voucher costs the employer €100 and the retailer gets €100 back from the Chamber. This was endorsed by Enda Jordan.



The voucher which can be spent in Gift shops, Butchers, Wine, hairdressers, beauticians, car parts, gyms, clothes shops, toy shops, video game shops restaurants, travel agents and much more… He would also encourage members of the public to buy them as they are the ideal Christmas, wedding or Birthday gift.



This scheme means cash will be spent locally assisting Dundalk businesses and thereby increasing employment. This is a win win deal.

Pictured: Paddy Malone PRO Dundalk Chamber, Emer Higgins PayPal, Michael Gaynor President Dundalk Chamber, Joan Martin Chief Executive Louth County Council and Enda Jordan Ernst & Young