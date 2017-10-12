Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday October 12th, 2017

The death has occurred of Doris Finnegan (née Johnston) of Ferdia Park, Ardee

Peacefully at her residence. Doris will be sadly missed by her much loved husband Ben, her loving sons and daughters Marie, Joe, Dolores, Jackie, Brian and Siobhan, her grand-children and her great-grandchildren, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Doris will repose at her son Joe's residence at 22 Rockfield, Ardee on Thursday from 5pm to 9pm and on Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House Private on Saturday Morning. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:40am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Nancy McCartney (née Wallace) of Sea Road, Castlebellingham

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in her 99th year on 11th October 2017. Nancy beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Ann Gilfedder and dear grandmother Doreen, John, Gerald, and Peter. Deeply regretted by her daughter, grandchildren, son in law Gerry, great friends of Florrie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 11.45am to St Mary’s Church Kilsaran, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.