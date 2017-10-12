Gardai in Castleblaney seek witnesses following man's death

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in his 80s in Castleblaney in Co. Monaghan are appealing for witnesses.

The body of the man was discovered on the side of the road at Carnaveigh, Castleblaney at 4pm this afternoon 11th October 2017.



A blue Opel Corsa was found crashed nearby. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.

The body of the man has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place and the road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castleblaney Garda Station on 042 9747900.