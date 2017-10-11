Additional capacity secured for Lourdes hospital in Louth

Additional capacity has been secured for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda in Budget 2018, a Fine Gael TD has said.Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said:

“I am delighted to announce that additional capacity has been secured for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. This is welcome news will help ease future pressure points.

“I hope this will help provide peace of mind for people, families and the elderly in our communities with extra capacity available locally when they need it most.

“The funding, allocated to improve access to emergency care across the country, will include new beds and provide additional diagnostic services and surge capacity to reduce ED overcrowding.”

Deputy O’Dowd continued: “Reducing waiting times for patients and improving access to our health services is one of the key priorities for Fine Gael in government.

“My colleague, Minister for Health Simon Harris, announced yesterday that an additional €646 million in current expenditure is being allocated to Health in Budget 2018.

“Over €200 million of this is for new developments. There is also an additional €471 million for capital over the period 2018 to 2021, with €39m for capital in 2018.

“The overall Health budget for 2018 is almost €15.3 billion.

“Reducing the cost of medicines for families is a key commitment in the Programme for Government and, building on the progress in 2017 where I reduced the prescription charge for over 70's, we are now in a position to reduce the cost of medicines for families from 1 January 2018.

“In line with the recommendations of the Report of the Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Healthcare, and subject to available resources, it is Fine Gael's intention to build upon these initiatives in future years and continue to reduce the cost of medicines for families."