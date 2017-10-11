Louth dancer to perform in one of UK's largest ballet companies

A YOUNG dancer from Louth has been selected to perform with one of the top youth ballet companies in England.

Kate O'Neill, aged eight, from Riverstown was chosen by the English Youth Ballet to dance in an upcoming production of Swan Lake.

The talented performer is currently in rehearsals for the professional ballet which is due to be presented in Belfast from November 9-11.

Rehearsals are taking place at Methodist College Belfast. Kate was picked for the show after a successful audition for the ballet at Methodist College in April.

Nearly 300 young hopeful dancers turned up to the two auditions. The ballet will star international principal dancers – Samantha Camejo, Amy Drew, Monica Tapiador, Phillip Tunstall, Richard Read, Oliver Speers, Trevor Wood and Steven Wheeler.

All the soloist and corps de ballet roles in the production will be performed by 100 of the finest dancers, aged eight to 18. Tickets can be purchased online at www.goh.co.uk