'Citizens with disabilities left behind by Budget 2018'

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said that the 643,000 citizens with disability and their families have been left behind by Budget 2018.

Speaking at Leaders' Questions, Deputy Adams told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that this is because of the government’s refusal to deliver the adequate investment to address the crisis in health.

Teachta Adams said;

“You have chosen to leave our health system short of the money it needs just to survive, never mind improve.

“I am particularly drawn to the hard reality that citizens with disabilities or their carers will get little comfort from this budget.

“There is no commitment to increase personal assistance hours or to increase respite care services.

“There is no funding for neuro rehab teams and transitional services.

“There is no mention of any new employment supports for people with disabilities.

“Yes, you have announced some modest benefits, including a €5 increase for citizens on disability allowance.

“But this will not come into effect until March next year.

“You failed citizens with disabilities and their carers.

“Last Wednesday in this chamber you promised that funding for citizens with disabilities ‘will have to form part of the budget and estimate process.

“You said, ‘I am sure we will find additional funding for disabilities service next year.’

“You have not done this.

“Will you explain why 643,000 people with disabilities and their families have been left behind?”