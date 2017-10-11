Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday October 11th, 2017

The death has occurred of Josie Durnin (née Lynch) of Ballybailie, Ardee

Peacefully at Moorehall Retirement Village, Ardee. Josie is predeceased by her husband Mannix. Josie will be sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Thomas, Olivia, Michael, David, Trina and John, her loving grand-children and great grand-children, her brother Michael and her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Josie will repose at the Oratory in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm and on Wednesday from 10am. Oratory Private on Thursday Morning. Removal on Thursday morning walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ballapousta Cemetery. Donations if desired to Ardee Day Care Centre.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Sorohan (née Carron) of Drumcondra, Dublin and Greenore

Suddenly, at her home, beloved wife of Peter; pre-deceased by her brother Paddy and sister Tess, very sadly missed by her loving family, her son and daughters Michael, Rosemarie, Karen and Lizanne, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grand-children, her cousin Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Lizanne’s residence this Wednesday October 11th from 4pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Rd arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Peter McVerry Trust. House private on Thursday morning.

May She Rest in Peace.