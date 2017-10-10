Extra supports promised for Louth schools

LOCAL schools in Louth are set to benefit from the lowest pupil teacher ratio ever, according to Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd.

Mr O’Dowd said additional Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) will ensure extra supports for local children who need them most.

“I am delighted to announce that children here will benefit from the lowest pupil teacher ratio ever of 26:1, ensuring better opportunities and a fairer chance for all children in classrooms across our local community.

“Fine Gael is also committed to ensuring that children with special educational needs are given the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Mr O'Dowd added: “The Government is investing over €1.7bn for special education needs in the coming year.

"This means that over 1,000 additional Special Needs Assistants can be recruited in time for September 2018, bringing the total number of SNAs to over 15,000.

“This will ensure extra support for children who need it the most, ensuring they have a fair chance and the best opportunities."

“In 2018 we will also see 230 new teachers in special classes and special schools and 100 new Special Education teachers."