Carlingford listed among Ireland's 'Maddest Places for a Hen/Stag Party'

Carlingford has been nominated as one of the 10 Maddest Places for a Stag/Hen Do in Ireland.



"Carlingford is a must-do for any adventurous stag/hens in Ireland. While this beauty of a town has much to offer in terms of sightseeing, history, hotels, restaurants, it also offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits that will challenge that most competitive of stag/hens.



"Go full blown hunger-games and try your luck at horse riding, archery, windsurfing, kayaking, golf, hill walking, sea angling, sailing, rock climbing or abseiling to mention but a few. For those of us less athletically inclined, why not spend some time in the local boutiques including Men & ladies fashion, crafts and jewellery.



"For the foodies, there are excellent Italian, gourmet and authentic traditional restaurants. Like all good Irish towns, Carlingford has plenty of welcoming local pubs where the craic is legendary."



