Georgina wins for Louth as Business Woman of the Year

The Louth business community are celebrating as local business woman, Georgina Mc Kenna, took home the honours at the Network Ireland Business Woman of the Year Awards.

The founder of the online and offline social community for women, Count Her In won the, ‘Emerging New Business’ category at the prestigious national awards, at Druids Glen, Co Wicklow. It is the second year in a row Network Ireland Louth has won in this category and as per last year it was the most hotly contested category containing the most nominees.

Through Count Her In, Georgina is encouraging women to make time to live and get the most out of life by trying more, doing more, and being more.

Through the various Facebook groups Count Her In allows its community to meet new people in their area, organise meetups or events and to share information and knowledge.

"I moved to Ireland from Liverpool at the age of 19, built a career and along the way had 3 beautiful children but I also experienced social isolation", recalls Georgina. "My personal experiences spurred me on to develop and launch Count Her In and since then our 13,100 members have confirmed my beliefs. Social isolation can hit at any stage of your life regardless of your age, circumstances, locations and this is why Count Her In is going to make a huge difference to lives."

The company is growing rapidly and now includes groups across Ireland, UK, US, Australia and Canada, works with local businesses and big name brands to get affiliate offers for the Count Her In community.

Attending the event were members for Network Louth who were quick to congratulate their fellow member.

"This is an amazing achievement, we are so thrilled for Georgina", said Network Ireland Louth President, Regina Behan. "This is the second year in a row that the Network Ireland Louth Branch has had a winners at the national awards. Last year Alma Jordan from AgriKids and Yvonne Brady from EVB Sport brought home accolades.

"It is safe to say that Louth is fast gaining a reputation as a hub for entrepreneurism and innovation", continued Regina.

No doubt come 2018, Network Ireland Louth will be looking to complete the hat trick!