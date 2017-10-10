Specsavers Dundalk celebrating 13 years in business

Specsavers Dundalk is celebrating 13 years in business this coming Saturday, 14 October.

Since opening in 2004, the store has proved an integral part of the community’s eye and ear care, bringing exceptional value and service to the people of Dundalk. The store has experienced enormous support and kindness from the local community, making the last 13 years memorable.



To celebrate Specsavers Dundalk’s 13 years in business, the store will be celebrating this milestone with a special offer for customers as a thank you for the years of support. From Saturday, 14 October to Saturday, 21 October, Specsavers Dundalk will be offering customers a 13% discount off all designer frames available in store.



As part of the celebrations the team at Specsavers Dundalk will also be holding a fundraising collection for their charity partner, the National Council for the Blind. To date, Specsavers Ireland has raised over €15,000 through fundraising and charitable donations for the NCBI. Specsavers Dundalk will place collection buckets in store to allow customers to donate what they can over the coming days.



Speaking about the pending birthday celebrations, store director Martina Kelly says: ‘We are delighted to mark our 13 year birthday celebration by giving back to our customers to thank them for their continued support over the last number of years. I would also like to thank everyone who is or has been a member of the Specsavers Dundalk team over the years as you have contributed to the success and growth of our store. We at Specsavers Dundalk are healthcare professionals who pride themselves on providing the best possible healthcare service for eye and ear health to customers and we look forward to continuing in this role for the next 13 years.’



The range of designer glasses available from Specsavers Dundalk are priced from just €149 and include the latest styles from some of the most fashionable names around such as Nicole Farhi, Kylie Minogue, Diesel and Darren Kennedy Recommends.