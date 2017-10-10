Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday October 10th, 2017

The death has occurred of Jim Daly of Ard na Mara, Blackrock

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by his family. Jim much loved husband of Rosemary née Kane and loving father of Jim, Paul, Sarah, Ruth and Jane, devoted Grampa of Robert, Sophie, Andrew, Ben, Aoife and Thomas. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Francis Verling, Stephen Lynch, and Ian Russell, daughter-in-law Eilís Kennedy, brothers John, Billy, sisters Annette, Sr. Kathleen and nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 6pm until 8pm on Monday and from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation to The Birches. House Private on Wednesday.

The death has occurred of Carmel Stapleton (née Ryan) of Chapel Road, Haggardstown

Peacefully in the care of Moorhall Lodge, Nursing Home, Ardee. 9th October 2017. Carmel beloved wife of the late Gerard A.R.I.B.A., A.R.I.C.S., loving mother of Maggie, Marie Therese, Cora, Paula, Richard and Des. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mairéad Mc Namara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, Chapel Road, Haggardstown from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.