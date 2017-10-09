Top honours for Bryan Lynch Salads in Ardee

The National Q Mark Awards 2017 nominations have been announced and Bryan Lynch Salads in Ardee was nominated for a prestigious Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety.

This nomination means they are in the top 6.75% of all audits completed by the EIQA on the island of Ireland. The coveted Q Mark is awarded only to companies who achieve the highest standards of quality and excellence. The Q Mark awards celebrate the success of businesses over a range of sectors that review 100% of their processes and procedures 100% of the time so that they continually operate best practice standards.



“It’s great to nominated again, it really gives a great since of achievement to be nominated each year. You really feel that you are doing something great” said Jennifer Grace Office Administration “Having the Q Mark Logo on our products really does show the consumer that they are buying a top quality product achieved under the highest of standards. It is the bench mark we use each year to keep thriving towards. Constantly achieving the criteria to wear the Q mark Logo has helped push our business each year as more consumers see that our product maintains its great taste and also its quality remains its high standard each time.”

The glitzy, black tie ceremony, which took place on Friday the 29th of September, saw over 450 people representing 135 companies converge at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road in Dublin 4 to battle it out for the prestigious National Q Mark Awards. The Master of Ceremonies was Chicago based keynote speaker, author and business humourist Conor Cunneen; Irishman Speaks.

EIQA (Excellence Ireland Quality Association) has been the Irish National Quality Association since 1969. They currently audit the operating standards of thousands of organisations and businesses both in Ireland and Internationally. EIQA is known as the ‘Guardian’ of The Q Mark suite of standards which includes: The Q Mark for Hygiene & Food Safety, The Q Mark for Quality Management Systems, The Q Mark for Nursing Homes, The Q Mark for Leisure Centre’s, The Q Mark for Accessibility (ABLE) and The Q Mark for Environmental Awareness (The Green Q).

Only business that achieve the highest scores at audit are shortlisted in their relevant category. Once Shortlisted, all companies must complete a very detailed submission document. This submission document was then presented to an expert panel of independent judges from the areas of Food Safety, Employment Law, Academia, Business & Quality to name but a few.



Speaking at this year’s awards Irene Collins, Managing Director of EIQA said “To be nominated for The Q Mark Awards is an enormous achievement. Companies who achieve the Q Mark provide their own customers with added confidence in their products and demonstrate that the highest standards of quality and excellence are at the heart of their business”