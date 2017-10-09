Louth event to expose impact of online cheating

LOUTH is set to host a TEDx event with short talks by speakers based on the theme 'Private Lives'.

A range of speakers covering topics such as online cheating, digital divorce, role playing, technology, careers and retirement will take to the TEDx stage in Louth next month.

Local game developer Colin Guilfoyle is set to talk about digital divorce and what cheating online really means.

Sarah Archer will speak about playing roles and wearing masks in public, while Caradh O'Donovan, winner of several World & European kickboxing medals, will talk about her Crohn's disease diagnosis.

TEDxDrogheda is due to take place in the Droichead Arts Centre on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 6pm.

Local, self-organised events are branded TEDx and are independent of TED, the non-profit organisation which promotes ideas at an annual conference on the West Coast of North America.

Tickets for TEDxDrogheda cost €30 for a standard ticket and €15 for a concession ticket (senior members 65+, students, and unemployed).