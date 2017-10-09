Cars ransacked in Dundalk town centre

Investigations are underway after a car was broken into and raided in Dundalk on Friday (October 6).



The incident occurred at the Mill Street area of Dundalk and saw the passenger window of a parked car smashed by thieves.



A handbag, cash and a wallet were taken from the scene at approximately 11.45 am.



A similar theft had been reported to Gardaí on Tuesday (October 3) at St Alphonsus Road after a Huawei Phone was stolen from a car parked in the area.



Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.