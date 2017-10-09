LCC issues bonfire warning in run up to Halloween

HOUSEHOLDERS are being warned they risk a hefty fine if they burn waste on a Halloween bonfire.

Louth County Council has issued the warning in the run up to Halloween in a bid to raise awareness of the penalties related to the burning of waste.

The burning of waste is outlawed under the Waste Management Act and Air Pollution Act because it creates health and environmental hazards.

It is illegal to burn waste in your garden, on a building site or on the green area of a housing estate.

Waste includes, but is not limited to, household domestic rubbish, tyres, pallets, furniture, electrical goods, carpets, mattresses, grass and hedge cuttings.

Householders or businesses who give waste for bonfire purposes are also accountable and can face prosecution.