Dundalk IT moves up in Sunday Times University Guide rankings

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has been named among Ireland’s Top 4 Institutes of Technologies according to the latest University Guide produced annually by the Sunday Times. The latest ranking sees the Institute jump up two places from last year.

The Sunday Times Guide is one of the most comprehensive, independent guides to Irish undergraduate courses produced in cooperation with each third-level institution in Ireland. It is assessed under a number of criteria including new developments, facilities and links with industry and research. It is often used as a barometer for potential students and parents around the country in selecting third level institutions.

According to the Guide, DkIT is the leading Institute of Technology in terms of research performance. In 2016 the Institute secured more than €9.5M in funding in support of its research programmes. A number of projects included cross-border collaboration with other institutions including Queens University Belfast, University of Ulster and The University of West of the Scotland. Research success has a direct impact for DKIT students by improving the quality of education through a continued focus on research-informed teaching and increased investment.

DkIT was also praised for its provision of small class sizes for students and its focus on building strong links with employers and businesses in the North East region and beyond.

Speaking today, DkIT President, Dr. Michael Mulvey said “I am delighted that DkIT has moved up the rankings in the Sunday Times University Guide 2018. This is a testament to all the staff at the Institute and their continued commitment to providing the very best learning environment for our students. Strong student supports, research-informed teaching and employability and are central themes in our Strategic Plan 2017-2020 and we will continue to invest and strive to improve our performance in these areas over the years to come.”