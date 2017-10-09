Row over Dundalk taxi rank location escalates

A ROW over the Park Street taxi rank has escalated after a petition seeking a change of location was handed in at the local policing forum.

Traders in Dundalk are calling for the location of the Park Street taxi rank to be re-examined by Louth County Council.

The move follows claims that the location of the taxi rank on Park Street is negatively affecting some businesses.

Dundalk BIDS Manager Martin McElligott is calling for improved signage to make it clear that parking is allowed in the area during daytime hours.

Mr McElligott claims the current arrangement is confusing and causes issues for customers who are unable to park near takeaways and restaurants.

A suggestion has been put forward that daytime loading bays be converted to taxi ranks as an alternative.

Meanwhile, traders are requesting a larger police presence in the Park Street taxi rank area between 6pm and midnight.