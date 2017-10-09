Knife-wielding man and woman apprehended by Gardaí in Dundalk
LOCAL CRIME
Dundalk Gardaí apprehended a man and woman after they were found acting suspiciously and in possession of blades.
In the first instance, a 23-year-old female was charged with the offence following an incident at the Market Square in Dundalk last Wednesday (October 4) and the knife was subsequently seized.
A 22-year-old male was targeted for a similar offence in the Glenwood area of Dundalk the following day.
Both were charged in relation to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.
