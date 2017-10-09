Louth colleges and schools encouraged to get involved in College Awareness Week 2017

College Awareness Week (CAW) which takes place from 20-26 November, has been launched today by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, and schools, colleges and community groups across Louth are being encouraged to get involved in the campaign.

CAW aims to inspire and inform Louth students about the importance of having a post-secondary plan and advocates for every student to have the choice to pursue the course best suited to them, whether that is a PLC qualification, an apprenticeship or a university degree.

In particular, College Awareness Week is aimed at students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, as well as other marginalised groups that are underrepresented in higher and further education.

The objective is to ensure students of all ages and from all backgrounds know the educational opportunities that are available to them. Through raising awareness and encouraging broad participation, CAW aims to help students and potential students on their path to further education.

Commenting at the launch, Minister Richard Bruton said,

“I am delighted to support College Awareness Week 2017. This is a very positive initiative which has, as its aim, a vital objective: to increase participation in higher and further education by those from socially disadvantaged communities.

"Education has a transformative effect, opening doors that would otherwise be closed.

"Breaking down barriers to education is a key priority of mine as Minister and I want to encourage as many people as possible to support College Awareness Week, get involved, and do your part to increase awareness about the educational opportunities that exist throughout the country. Congratulations to all those involved.”

Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), Clive Byrne, said

“This year marks the 50th year since the introduction of free secondary education in Ireland, the effects of which have been felt by generations of Irish people.

"The benefits of education cannot be overstated. The consequences stretch not just through individual lives but through families, communities, and generations.

"The goal of College Awareness Week is to raise awareness of the value of education among the communities that can benefit from it the most.

"We want to see participation in education increase substantially amongst groups who are underrepresented in education. Our goal is to see the ripple effects of education spread through the country.”

CAW is a multi-organisational and collaborative campaign which invites communities across Ireland to host events in schools, afterschool programmes, Colleges of Further and Higher education, training centres, libraries and businesses, among others.

These community events aim to raise awareness of the opportunities available and to showcase local personalities who have benefitted from further education.

Now in its fourth year, the campaign has been a runaway success with over 1,200 events held across the country last year.

College Awareness Week is supported by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, Ibec, the Institute of Guidance Counsellors and the Trinity Access Programmes. College Awareness Week is sponsored by the Higher Education Authority, SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority and Perrigo.

For more information and to register your event or activity, please visit www.collegeaware.ie.