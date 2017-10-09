Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 9 October 2017

The death has occurred of Sean McGee of Donaghmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth

Tragically on 7th October 2017. Sean, beloved husband of the late Josephine (née Mc Ginn) and dear father of Aidan, Martha, and Celine and loving grandad of Kate, Eve and Eli.

Deeply regretted by his son, daughters, grandchildren, son in law Paudi Mc Eneaney, sister Mary Sands, nephews Ciaran and Finbarr, nieces Ailish, Clodagh and Catherine, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Celine Mc Eneaney’s home Donaghmore, Kilkerley from 11am on Tuesday morning.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Noel Loughran of Harlow, Essex, UK and formerly Mullaghbane, Carlingford, Louth

Suddenly. Beloved husband of Beverly, adored dad of Philomena and Jamie, much loved grandad of Owen and Mia, son of the late John and Sarah and dear brother of Lil, Joe, Rita and the late Thomas, Peter, Brendan, May and Johnny, who died July 10th.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest in Peace

