New IFSC times for Dundalk commuters on Matthews buses

Local bus company Matthews Coach Hire will introduce new times to its Dundalk - Drogheda - IFSC Service from tomorrow (October 9th).

The news is sure to be welcomed by commuters from Dundalk.

NEW TIMES

06.35 Dundalk and 07.05 Drogheda

16.30 from IFSC to Drogheda and Dundalk

According to Matthews these new times will join the current IFSC timetable that operate from Dundalk and Drogheda

The company also stated that timetables are all updated on its website and app.