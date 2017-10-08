New IFSC times for Dundalk commuters on Matthews buses

Local bus company Matthews Coach Hire will introduce new times to its Dundalk - Drogheda - IFSC Service from tomorrow (October 9th).
 
The news is sure to be welcomed by commuters from Dundalk.
 
NEW TIMES
 
06.35 Dundalk and 07.05 Drogheda 
16.30 from IFSC to Drogheda and Dundalk 
 
According to Matthews these new times will join the current IFSC timetable that operate from Dundalk and Drogheda 
 
The company also stated that timetables are all updated on its website and app.