Conditional planning permission for large housing development in Dundalk town centre granted

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a mixed-use development, which would include over 120 housing units at Demesne Road, Dundalk.

The application made by Emaoifrob Limited in May of this year, sought permission for the demolition of the former Eircom, adjoining house and open space sites, and development of a new mixed use scheme, comprising “residential dwellings, a creche and community facilities, public open space, upgraded vehicular access and road junction”.

According to the application, the residential dwellings will include 122 housing units, 84 of which are houses (42 two-bed, 34 three- bed and 8 four-bed) and 38 apartments (12 one-bed and 26 two-bed).

The creche and community rooms building will have a total floor area of 552 sq. m with a 194 sq.m outdoor play area.

The decision description also says that “Significant Further Information submitted 05/09/2017 which provides for 130 no. units: 93 no. houses (18 no. 1 bed, 51 no. 2 bed, 22 no. 3 bed and 2 no. 4 bed) in 10 no. different house types and 37 no. apartments (18 no. 1 bed and 19 no. 2 bed) in 3 no. different apartment types”.

This seems to suggest that the number of housing units to be built will actually be 130, as opposed to the 122 that was in the original application.