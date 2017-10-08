Louth participants advised to be aware of Town and Village Renewal Scheme criteria

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach, has advised those involved in the 12 projects in Louth, who were awarded €775,726 in funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, that in order to receive the funding, projects are required to commence in 2017 and be completed by mid-2018.

This would mean that community groups have less than three months to commence work on their respective projects, in order to ensure they receive the promised funding.

Deputy Breathnach welcomed the success of applicants from Louth in being awarded the funding but warns participants to be fully familiar with all the criteria.

“These Phase 1 type grants concentrate on projects to enhance and develop towns and villages socially, economically and culturally.

"The projects will be required to commence in 2017 and be completed by the middle of 2018. Up to 50% of the approved grants are available for draw-down in 2017 and the balance available for draw-down in 2018.”



“I am highlighting the criteria attaching to this funding so that participants are fully aware of their obligations", he said.

He continued, “The grants awarded provide funding for up to 80% of the total cost of a project under the scheme for any individual project.

"The minimum grant which is available is €20,000 and the maximum is €100,000. I am delighted that three towns have been awarded the maximum.



“Up to 10% of the balance of the total cost may be provided in the form of “in-kind” contributions (e.g. land lease or voluntary labour4); and a minimum cash contribution of 10% will also be required.”



“Subject to the grant levels outlined, the payment schedule will be as follows:

50% of the total allocation will be paid in 2017, provided a minimum of 20% of the total project cost has been expended, and

50% payment on completion, based on expenditure actually incurred.

“This funding is much needed as our rural towns and villages have been neglected for too long. This will help kick start economic activity and community engagement and that is welcome, but more investment is needed”, concluded Breathnach.

The full list of the successful projects are below: