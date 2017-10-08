Inspiral Carpets frontman in Dundalk Gaol next weekend

There are just a few days to go until Tom Hingley, former lead singer with 90’s indie band Inspiral Carpets, brings his acoustic show to the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol next Saturday.

Hingley was lead singer with the ‘Madchester’ band until 2011. His signature vocal sound can be heard on all the band’s hits including ‘This is How it Feels’, and ‘Saturn 5’.

Nowadays Tom continues to enjoy a successful solo career playing his own eclectic mix of Folk, Soul, Gospel and Blues, as well as acoustic renditions of Inspiral classics.

Tom will regale his audience with tales of his exploits on the road with Inspiral Carpets and what it was really like to have Noel Gallagher as Inspiral Carpets roadie!

Ciara Callaghan will support Tom Hingley on the night.

She is best known as being in the band Fuzz Gigolo, a 5 piece LO-FI Rock ‘n’ Roll band from Drogheda that have graced the stages of numerous festivals including Vantastival, Tara Rocks, Le Cheile and venues throughout the North East and Dublin.

Tickets to this Saturday night's event are €20.

For further information contact Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol at 042 9328887 or www.orielcentre.ie