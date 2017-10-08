Louth’s LMFM wins IMRO’s Local Station of the Year

Louth and Meath’s local radio station LMFM won gold on Friday night at the IMRO Radio awards, when picked up the gold for Local Station of the Year.

The ceremony took place on Friday night in Kilkenny, where the station also picked up two silver awards, with The Late Lunch with Gerry Kelly winning the silver awards for the Best Magazine Programme and in the Community/Social Action category with Wheels for John.

These are fantastic results for the local broadcaster in an event where 90 judges had to listen to over 295 hours of radio from over 677 entries in this year’s awards.

The station shared their joy at winning on Twitter:

We won gold LMFM wins Local Station of the Year 2017 @IMRORadioAwards pic.twitter.com/hwQsR23VMd — LMFM (@LMFMRADIO) October 6, 2017

We would like to congratulate everyone in LMFM for their wonderful achievement.