109 children with special needs in Louth unable to access School Transport Scheme

There are 109 children in Louth with special needs who are still unable to access places under the school transport scheme.

This is according to a response received from a Parliamentary Question submitted by Sinn Fein’s Gerry Adams, to the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross.

It reveals that the children are still waiting for their applications to be processed.

Deputy Adams said:

“Families are almost five weeks back to school, yet many are left in limbo regarding their children’s situation under the school transport scheme.

“I have been contacted by a number of families in recent weeks, who despite having applied for places months ago, are still without school bus places.

“Other families have reported cases where their children have had a bus place for a week or two and then, for no good reason, they have been told they must seek a place on an alternative bus.

Deputy Adams continued:

“I am concerned that the school transport scheme isn’t meeting the needs of many families, particularly those in rural areas.

“Families in the area feel that little is being done by the Department to address these issues.

“Sinn Féin has published a detailed and costed rural school transport plan that seeks to amend the current policy which is clearly failing many families around the country.

“We would introduce measures such as eliminating the lottery system for concessionary ticket holders, provide a derogation from the nearest school rule where this can be justified as a result of established community or social links, as well as a reduction costs for families.”

“I will continue to raise this issue with the Minister", Deputy Adams continued.