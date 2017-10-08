Deaths in Dundalk Sunday 8 October 2017

The death has occurred of Sheila Pratt (née Richardson) of Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth / Glasnevin, Dublin

In her 100th year on 7th October 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Dealgan Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her sisters in law Marie and Pat, friend Pat, nieces and nephews,

Reposing in Dealgan Nursing Home from 6pm and 7pm on Sunday.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday morning in nursing home, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale

May She Rest In Peace