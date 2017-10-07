Tributes paid to 'gentleman' who died in Dundalk house fire

The man who died in this morning's house fire on Grey Acre Road in Dundalk has been named.

Mr Sean McGee was 84 years old and was well-known in the area as a stone mason.

Mr McGee was also known for his great interest in local history and politics.

Local councillor Tomas Sharkey, speaking to the Irish Times, paid tribute to Mr McGee.

"This parish of Kilkerley has lost an absolute gentleman, who with his family was embedded in the community for a long time."

The staff at The Democrat passes on its condolences to Mr McGee's family and friends.