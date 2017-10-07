BREAKING | One man killed and another hospitalised following Dundalk house-fire

A MAN HAS died in a house fire in Dundalk.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fire at a house on Grey Acre Road at around 7am.

The 80-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to Louth county mortuary.

Another man, whose age is unknown, has been brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene remains preserved and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí said the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.