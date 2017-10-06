Dundalk Londis store wins big at retail awards

Brodigan’s Londis on Quay Street, Dundalk received a Londis Excellence Award at the company's Retailing Awards which have been running for over 20 years and recognise stores that excel across all areas of performance.

Pictured above: Tommy Devlin, Londis Regional Development Manager; Tara Dunne; Majella Loughrane and Siobhan Dunne, Londis Bellurgan; Joanne and Andrew Brodigan, Londis Quay Street, Dundalk at the Londis Retailing Awards 2017 which took place recently in Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa in Co Wicklow as part of the Londis Conference

Londis retailers from every corner of the country, including Louth descended on Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow recently for The 2017 Londis Retailing Awards.

Congratulating retailers at the awards ceremony, Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director said: “In the past year, the standards across the Londis retail estate have soared. The winners of this year’s awards are among the top retailers in the country.

This award is recognition of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by these retailers to keep providing the highest level of service to their customers. Their focus on continually exceeding customer expectations is a testament to the hard work of their staff, for which they should be very proud. I commend them all on this wonderful achievement.”

In winning these awards, the stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including customer service, the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, and the store’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. These exemplary Londis retailers received their awards in recognition of their commitment to implementing exceptionally high standards throughout their store, thereby providing an excellent customer experience to their local community.

This year’s awards were held as part of the Londis Conference 2017 entitled Londis Being the Best which was chaired by sports journalist Joanne Cantwell. Special guest speakers included Conor O’Shea, Head Coach Italian National Rugby Team, Davy Fitzgerald, Manager of Wexford Hurling Team, Stephanie Roche, Irish International Football Player and well-known chef Catherine Fulvio.