Research project at Dundalk IT nominated for prestigious EU award

NetwellCASALA is the Research Centre for Ageing based in Dundalk IT and is a leading research and innovation to enhance and empower longer living in smarter places.

Only ten EU funded projects across Europe have been shortlisted for a prestigious Technology and Society Innovation Radar Award this year. These projects are all considered to offer outstanding innovation for research.

The innovation which has been recognised by the awards body is the SIMS [Subject Information Management System] platform which was developed by Netwell CASALA and is currently being used as an integral part of the ground-breaking ProACT EC Horizon 2020 project in conjunction with Trinity College.

The SIMS platform was designed in-house by Dr. Julie Doyle, Senior Researcher at NetwellCASALA and Shane Gavin Senior Software Developer, which is a fantastic coup for this local team at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

“We are really delighted by this nomination” said Rodd Bond, Head of Research at NetwellCASALA “ProACT is a game changing project, demonstrating how older people with multiple chronic conditions, with the support of their care network, can better manage their health and wellbeing from home. It is a fantastic project to be involved in and it is wonderful that the SIMS platform, which we developed here in Dundalk, is seen as one of Europe’s highest potential innovations in EU funded research and innovation projects” he added.

The shortlisted projects will be voted on over the next two weeks and the winner will be announced in mid-October. Please get behind this local innovation and take a minute to vote for NetwellCASALA by either scanning this barcode which will take you to the on-line voting icon or by going to www.netwellcasala.org where you can also vote.