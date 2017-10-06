€7.5m wastewater plan for Ardee launched

RESIDENTS in mid-Louth are set to benefit from a €7.5 million investment in the area by Irish Water.

A sod was turned to officially mark the start of an 18-month project to upgrade the Ardee Sewerage Scheme today (Friday, October 6).

The sod was turned by Louth County Council Chairman Colm Markey and Irish Water Wastewater Infrastructure Programme Manager Paul Fallon.

"This is a significant infrastructure project for Co Louth which will address deficiencies with wastewater treatment in Ardee and the surrounding area,” said Cllr Markey.

“This investment will sustain and enhance the environment by improving water quality in the River Dee while at the same time facilitating future growth and economic development by providing increased capacity at the treatment plant.”

The plan to increase the capacity of the existing Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ardee aims to support ongoing business and housing development in the town and surrounding areas.

The existing wastewater treatment plant is currently at maximum capacity and the work, once completed, will ensure the plant meets Environmental Protection Agency discharge requirements.