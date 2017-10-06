Deaths in Dundalk - Friday October 6th, 2017

The death has occurred of Anne Duff of Glasnevin, Dublin and Dundalk

Peacefully at The Mater Hospital. Anne, beloved wife of Donald (Donie) and dear mother of Adrienne and Donal. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, sister Attracta, grandchildren Hannah, Matthew, Olivia and Cameron, son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Louise, sisters-in-law Claire, Maura, Enda and Cassie, brother-in-law Eddie, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas, from 2pm on Thursday afternoon. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation. House private.

May She Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Michael Hodgers of Cloonanna, Knockbridge and formerly Castle Heights and Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Coburn) and dear father of Martina, Gerry, Bernadette, Marie, Annette, Catriona, Conchita and Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Conchita Murphy, 16 Cloonanna, from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon to 9pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday at 11am, to St. Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

House private on Friday

The death has occurred of Alice Martin of Ballykelly, Louth Village

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Castleross Nursing Home. 4th October 2017. Alice, beloved sister of Nancy, Tom, Owen Joe, Gerry, Paddy, Anthony and the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Peggy, Anna, Mary, Deloras, Maura, and Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 11am on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Peter Phillips of Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick City and Ardee

Peacefully in the tender care of Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Ann and adored father of Annette, Sharon and the late John. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Mark (Keyes) and George (Connolly), his adored grandchildren Rebecca, Aisling and Jack, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (October 6th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass, Saturday (October 7th) at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice. House private please.