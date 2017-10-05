Dundalk centre development opportunity comes on the market

A 1.7 acre (0.69 hectares) site of development land in the centre of Dundalk has just come on the market, which will surely attract much attention for property developers in the region.

The site which is located off Seatown Place, close to the junction with Castle Road and Jocelyn Street, is north east of Dundalk Town Centre.

According to vendors GVA Donal O’Buachalla, the property comprises a regular shaped holding which is to the rear of units 1-18 Seatown Place.

It is located within an area in Dundalk that has been zoned for Town Centre Mixed Use.

The vendors say that Louth County Council have advised that the 2009 – 2015 Dundalk Development Plan has been extended to 2021.

Being zoned mixed use means that the site could be developed for a range of uses, including residential, office, hotel, community facility, educational and nursing.

For more information on this property, contact GVA Donal O’Buachalla’s representative, Patrick Kirwan at 01 676 2711.