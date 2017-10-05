Mother and daughter hospitalised following three-car crash on Dundalk-Carlingford road

A mother and daughter have been hospitalised following a three-car crash in Dundalk

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended a road traffic collision involving 3 cars, on the R173 , Gyles Quay, on the 5th October 2017 at approximately 3.30pm.

“The occupants of one car, two females, mother and daughter were taken to Drogheda hospital. The younger female was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The male occupant of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital. No injuries were reported from the third vehicle.

“Diversions are in place locally and investigations are ongoing.”

The Dundalk/Carlingford Rd (R173) was closed at Gyles Quay with emergency services deployed, but has since been reopened.