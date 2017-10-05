Water supply disruptions to affect Dundalk for over two weeks in October

Irish Water have announced this afternoon that parts of Dundalk will see disruptions to their water supply for over two weeks this month.

According to a supply and service update issued today, the works are scheduled to take place from 8:30am on 10 October until 6pm on 27 October.

They say that mains flushing during this period may cause supply disruptions to the following areas in Dundalk:

Seatown Place, Jocelyn Street, Seatown, Mill Street, Castle Road, St Helena terrace, Market Street, Chapel Street, Defenders Row, Bachelors Walk, Union Street. New Street, St Mary's Road, Mary Street North, Broughton Street, St Brigid's Terrace, Nicholas Street, Fairgreen Row, Wolfe Tone terrace, The Marshes and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Irish Water say that if you need to contact them about this supply and service alert, to please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU014431.