€959,386 for Louth farmers under Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme

Farmers in Louth are set to benefit from €959,386 in funding under the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme, it has been announced. The Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) deals with areas of land situated on the mainland which are designated as Disadvantaged.

Welcoming the funding, Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd said it would benefit 572 farmers in Louth.

“Farmers, especially on the hills and in the disadvantaged areas, took heavy cuts in direct support during the recession and the funding for this year will go some way to rectifying that, said Deputy O’Dowd.



“The Agriculture and Food sector is a strategic priority for Fine Gael”, he continued. “We recognise that farm families are the heartbeat of the rural economy and our vision for the sector will inspire the next generation to continue the tradition of family farming.”

Commenting on the funding, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed highlighted the support the ANC scheme provides to farmers.

Minister Creed said: "The ANC Scheme is an important support for farmers in many regions of the country, and I am delighted to announce that payments have now started to issue.

“My Department will continue to process remaining cases for payment as a matter of urgency over the coming weeks.”