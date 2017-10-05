Live Register falls in Dundalk but at slower rate than the rest of Louth

Live Register figures released by the CSO today, show that the number signing on in Dundalk has fallen by 11% since September 2016.

For the State as a whole the Live Register has fallen by 16% since September 2016, suggesting that employment in Dundalk is not recovering as quickly as the rest of the country.

4428 people in Dundalk signed on the Live Register in September, 548 less than September 2016. It is also 431 less than the number signing on in August 2016, representing a drop of 9% on the previous month.

For the rest of the county, there has been a larger drop in those signing on since September 2016. Live Register figures for Ardee have fallen by 264 or 22% since this time last year.

In Drogheda, 1002 fewer signed on in September 2017, representing a drop of 23%. For Louth County, 1814 fewer signed on in September, a drop of 17% on September 2016.

When comparing the numbers of the rest of the county to August 2016, it can be seen that the drop is more uniform, with Ardee, Drogheda and Louth County all showing a drop or 9% on the previous month.